HC grants bail to two women accused of inciting religious conversion

The Allahabad high court has granted bail to two women who were accused of condemning a religion and inciting people to convert to another in Azamgarh district.

An FIR was recently lodged against the two women—identified as Anita Devi and Divya—at the Maharajganj police station of Azamgarh under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) alleging that they along with other co-accused were promoting one religion and creating ill will regarding another.

The counsel for the applicants said that during the investigation no person was found to have converted nor was there any specific details as to what was said by the applicants against another religion. He further submitted that there was freedom to practice religion in the country, as is constitutionally permitted. Besides, the applicants had no criminal history and had been languishing in jail since August 14, 2023 and in case they are released on bail, they would not misuse the liberty of bail and would cooperate in the trial.

On the other hand, the state counsel opposed the request for bail stating that a cognizable offence was made out against the applicant.

While granting bail to Anita Devi and Divya, Justice Vikram D Chauhan observed, “Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, nature of the offence, evidence, the complicity of the accused, submissions of learned counsel for the parties and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, the court is of the view that the applicants have made a case for bail. The bail application is allowed.”