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HC pulls up UP govt over delay in releasing funds to child care bodies under Mission Vatsalya

HC pulls up UP govt over delay in releasing funds to child care bodies under Mission Vatsalya

Published on: May 11, 2026 10:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government over the repeated delays in the release of funds to child care institutions under Mission Vatsalya, and observed that issues concerning children's welfare require a permanent and time-bound mechanism instead of ad hoc solutions.

HC pulls up UP govt over delay in releasing funds to child care bodies under Mission Vatsalya

A division bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh made the observations while hearing a PIL filed by Anoop Gupta on the welfare of children in shelter homes that was pending since 2008.

According to the order issued on May 8, the matter has been listed for further hearing on May 27.

During the hearing, the state government informed the court that the release of 1 crore in assistance to the Drishti Samajik Sansthan could only be processed after a meeting of the project approval board.

The court was told that the meeting, which was earlier scheduled for April 27, had been deferred to May 12.

The bench was also informed that a new financial arrangement had been introduced under the Sparsh scheme.

The court directed the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to ensure that meetings of the project approval board are held in advance in future to avoid delays in disbursal of funds meant for child welfare institutions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC pulls up UP govt over delay in releasing funds to child care bodies under Mission Vatsalya
Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC pulls up UP govt over delay in releasing funds to child care bodies under Mission Vatsalya
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