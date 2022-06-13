HC refuses to entertain letter petition in demolition case

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Monday refused to entertain the letter petition filed against the demolition of the house of one Javed Mohammad, who was allegedly involved in June 10 violence in Prayagraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Advocate KK Roy, along with five other lawyers, had on Sunday e-mailed a petition to the Chief Justice of Allahabad high court against the demolition of the house. One of the lawyers, Saeed Siddiqui, said that an official, while giving this information, told them that they can file a proper petition before high court, if they are willing to do so.

In the petition, the advocates claimed that the owner of the house, demolished on Sunday, was Javed’s wife Parveen Fatima, who had received the same as a gift from her parents before her marriage.

It was stated that social activist, Javed Mohammad, was arrested on June 10 night after an FIR was lodged at Khuldabad police station of Prayagraj, and after which, the Prayagraj Development Authority decided to bulldoze his house in JK Ashiyana, Kareli area of Prayagraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lawyer Saeed Siddiqui said, “The letter petition was filed due to urgency in the case. Now, a proper petition will be filed before the high court, seeking order for rebuilding of the house of Javed’s wife. In the petition, prayer will be made to take action against erring officers of Prayagraj Development Authority who were involved in the demolition of the house.”