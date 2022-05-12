HC rejects plea seeking to open 22 closed rooms in Taj Mahal

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday rejected a PIL seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of idols of Hindu deities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi observed that the petition was not maintainable. The court added that the petitioner was seeking exploration of some facts by opening of locked rooms in the four storey-structure -Taj Mahal.

The plea was filed by Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge, before the Lucknow bench that sought the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to probe the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities. Earlier, he had filed RTI seeking details of these locked facts.

The court added that it cannot adjudicate on such issues where expertise is required.

It is outside the scope and authority of the court to order research or study on the issue, added the court while rejecting the petition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petition lies outside the powers of judicial review, said the court.

“Right to get a research or study not made out. It’s an area of researchers/academicians and not of court. Verdict on historical aspects cannot be given by court under writ jurisdiction. Petition being misconceived is dismissed,” said Justice DK Upadhyay while delivering the verdict in open court.

Rudra Vikram Singh, Delhi-based lawyer, represented the petitioner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON