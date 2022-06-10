HC reserves order on PIL seeking survey of structure in Gyanvapi

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday completed hearing and reserved the order on the PIL requesting survey of the structure found in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex by a committee headed by a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court or the high court to ascertain what it is.

The court fixed June 13 as the next date to deliver the order.

Seven people had filed the PIL in high court requesting to ascertain whether the structure found in Gyanvapi is a ‘Shivling’, as claimed by Hindus or a fountain, as claimed by Muslims.

Advocate Ashok Pandey filed the PIL in high court on behalf of these petitioners. A division bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Subhash Vidhyarthi heard the PIL on Friday.

The lawyer representing the Centre opposed the petition, stating that the case was already being heard in a Varanasi court.

Among the seven petitioners, Mahant Balak Das, Sudhir Singh, Markenday Tewari and Rajiv Rai are from Varanasi while Ravi Mishra and Atul Kumar are from Lucknow. One Shivendra Pratap Singh is from Mumbai.

Last month, senior judge (civil division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had ordered survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The civil court appointed a court commissioner for the survey and videography of the Gyanvapi mosque.

In the report submitted to the court, it was stated that a ‘Shivling’ had been found in the ‘wazukhana’ in the mosque complex.

Acting on the report, the court ordered district magistrate, Varanasi, to seal the ‘wazukhana’ and prohibit entry of any person.

The court also stated that the district magistrate, commissioner of police and commandant, Central Reserve Police Force, Varanasi, will be responsible for the security of the sealed area.