The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Wednesday directed the Central government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to file their replies till August 13 on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking directives for cancellation of the Censor Board certificate issued to the dubbed Hindi version of the 2015 Telugu movie ‘Dhee Ante Dhee’ (named ‘Taaqatwar Policewala’) for an alleged dialogue against the people of Bihar in it. The court also issued notices to both the respondents, the petitioner’s counsel said. HC seeks reply from Centre, CBFC on PIL against movie’s dialogue

This order was passed by a division bench of justices Rajan Roy and Om Prakash Shukla on the PIL filed by a Lucknow resident Deepanker Kumar. It also sought a direction from the government of India to take action against the chairperson and members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for granting certificates for public exhibition to films containing ‘unwarranted’ dialogues.

Referring to the mandate of Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the petitioner’s counsel Ashok Pandey submitted that if a film or any part of it is against the sovereignty and integrity of the country, the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency, morality, defamation or contempt of the court, or is likely to incite the commission of any offence, it shall not be certified for public exhibition. The counsel for respondent was present. Passing the order, the court directed to list the matter on August 13 for the next hearing.

MANOJ KUMAR SINGH