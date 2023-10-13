HC stays advertisement for selection of Ayurvedic staff nurses

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has stayed the advertisement issued by the state government for selection of staff nurses in Ayurvedic colleges across the state.

The advertisement was issued on September 4 this year for vacancies of 252 women nurses and 48 male nurses in Ayurvedic colleges.

The advertisement was issued on September 4 this year for vacancies of 252 women nurses and 48 male nurses in Ayurvedic Colleges.

A single judge bench of justice Manish Mathur passed the order on a writ petition of Ankita Maurya and 37 others on Wednesday.

Advocate SP Singh Somvanshi, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners, apprised the court that 120 women Ayurvedic nursing students were imparted training by the state government in six batches from 2011-12 till 2016-17 for three and a half-years.

However, no one had been appointed and a special appeal was also pending in this high court related with appointment of Ayurvedic staff nurses, added Singh.

In such a scenario, the new advertisement for selection of Ayurvedic staff nurses without appointing those already imparted training could not be justified, Singh added.

Taking note of the issue, the court observed that the advertisement was issued without taking into consideration pending special appeal related with the appointment of Ayurvedic staff nurses.

The court granted two weeks’ time to the state government to file counter affidavit and stayed the advertisement till further orders.

The court listed the case for next hearing on November 1.

