HC stays LDA construction on La Martiniere land, summons Lucknow DM

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has stayed further construction by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on land belonging to La Martiniere College till March 16 and directed the district magistrate (DM) to appear before it on March 16 again. The order was passed by a division bench on Friday (March 13). (For representation)

The order was passed by a division bench of justice Alok Mathur and justice Amitabh Kumar Rai on Friday (March 13) on a petition filed by the college through its principal.

According to the petitioner, the institution owns land at Kothi Martin Sahib where the government plans to build a road and flyover under the Green Corridor project. It was alleged that construction work had begun on its land without consent from the institution or any acquisition process by the authorities.

The court had earlier summoned Lucknow DM Vishak G over allegations that the government was proceeding with the project without following due process. The bench had ordered measurement of the land in question. Appearing before the court on March 10, the DM apologised for not complying with the earlier order and had assured that demarcation proceedings would be completed within three days.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel JN Mathur argued that the land belongs to the Lucknow Martiniere Charities Trust and could not be alienated without due legal process. LDA counsel Ratnesh Chandra informed the court that construction over the disputed land had been halted and would resume only after receiving necessary permission from the trustees.

On March 10, as per the statement given by counsel for the LDA, the court had stayed further construction over the land till March 13, the next date of listing, and had directed the DM to submit the demarcation report on the next date.

Court pulls up DM over ‘demarcation report’

On March 13, after examining the demarcation report submitted before it, the court made sharp observations, stating that the report effectively contained only coloured satellite maps on which certain plots had been earmarked. The bench noted that the yellow lines marking the land of Kothi Martiniere were incomplete and extended on the western side without convergence. It further observed that no measurements had been taken or indicated on the map, nor were any gata numbers mentioned.

“No measurement has been taken or indicated in the map nor any gata numbers are indicated in the entire land. Neither any measurement is indicated or got done on the map or on the ground and we wounder how such an exercise has been given the colour of “demarcation”. It can safely be concluded that such a report cannot be termed as demarcation report,” the court observed.

The bench also observed that it was noticed in the previous order that matter of demarcation had been pending since 2016 and no cogent explanation had been given by the authorities for the delay.

Expressing displeasure over the district magistrate’s absence, the court said he had sought exemption citing official functions attended by central and state ministers. The bench said it was “surprised and baffled” that its directions had not been followed in letter and spirit.

The court further remarked that the DM appeared not to have examined the records or the report submitted before it and had deliberately chosen not to appear in court.

Listing the matter for March 16, the bench directed the Lucknow DM to appear in person at 10:15 am.

The court also asked the LDA counsel to explain how construction had been commenced and to produce documents under which the land had been handed over to the authority. It directed the counsel to seek instructions from the LDA vice-chairman and inform the court on the next date.

“Interim order, if any, shall continue till the next date of listing,” the court said.