HC to LMC: Provide clean drinking water in city

Lucknow Expressing annoyance with the Lucknow Municipal Corporationfor not filing reply in a matter pertaining to providing drinking water in the city, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court directed it to make a survey of the city areas, take suitable measures and file reply by May 29. This order was passed by a division bench of justices Rajan Roy and Om Prakash Shukla on May 2 on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Utkarsh Lok Sewa Sansthan in 2016. The petitioner sought directives from the court to the LMC for providing clean drinking water in the city . The court said this petition remained pending since 2016 but the municipal corporation had not even bothered to file a counter affidavit( reply) in spite of a specific order of the court passed in 2021.

Counsel for the petitioner invited the court’s attention to the fact that even now, there was scarcity of drinking water in many areas of the city . He also placed certain news items published in a Hindi daily in this regard.

“It is high time the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, especially the Jal Kal Vibhag woke up to the plight of the residents of the aforesaid areas and did something to remedy the same. We do not appreciate the apathy on its part in this regard by not filing any counter affidavit and by not responding to our orders”, the court observed.

“We give it one opportunity to make a survey of the area to ascertain/ ensure availability of clean and adequate drinking water to the residents of the aforesaid areas and if it is found that this facility is lacking or deficient, then to take measures and file an affidavit in this regard positively by the next date of listing”.

The court directed the municipal body’s counsel to communicate this order to the officers concerned and also to ensure compliance. The court directed to list the matter on May 29 for next hearing.