Health dept puts Lucknow at 13th spot due to improved health services

The latest rankings of UP health department for the month of March places the state capital in the 13th place against the 51st position it had in February.

The health facilities of the state capital are gradually improving, the health department rankings indicate.

The advancement from 51st position to 13th in a month shows that health infrastructure has improved considerably in Lucknow. According to health officials, patients are getting better treatment and medicines in the state capital than before.

The condition of rural hospitals has also improved according to the UP Health Days Board on Tuesday.

The UP health department displays the ranking of government hospitals across the state every month. The district was ranked 51st in February. Earlier, it was ranked 39th in January and 27th in December.

According to health officials, there are nine Rural Community Health Centres in Lucknow. There are about 30 primary health centres. There are eight urban community health centres. There are 51 urban posts/centres/sub-centres. Apart from this, there are hospitals like Balrampur, Civil, Lokbandhu, Dufferin, Jhalkaribai, Mahanagar Bhaurao Deoras, Rani Laxmibai, Thakurganj Joint Hospital, Shri Ram Sagar Mishra Hospital which give high-standard treatment to patients in the state capital.

