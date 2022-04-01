Health minister’s surprise inspection:Pathak asks Lucknow’s Civil Hospital admn to improve facilities
“Have you seen these wheelchairs? With minor repairs this one can be used,” said health minister and deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brijesh Pathak, while on a surprise inspection at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, on Thursday.
This was the health minister’s first inspection after he took the oath of office on March 25. The minister met patients, asked them about the availability of doctors at the OPD, service at the hospital, visited different sections, and personally checked items such as stretchers and wheelchairs.
“After a surprise inspection of facilities at the Civil Hospital, have directed officials to improve facilities,” the minister tweeted after the inspection.
Hospital authorities swung into action immediately after the inspection. “We have brought in 15 new stretchers and wheelchairs while the process to improve facilities is on,” said Dr Anand Ojha, director of the hospital.
He said, “Recently, the OPD for women doctors and the facility of surgery for them has been arranged with the modular operating theatre while a proposal to integrate Jhalkaribai (women’s) Hospital has been sent to ensure we have more PG seats.”
“The health minister has been kind enough to call us with proposals regarding improving facilities further,” said Dr Ojha.
Four app-based taxis to get aggregator licence in MMR region
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority has decided to issue a “provisional aggregator licence” to four companies, including Ola and Uber, for operating app-based taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, an official said on Thursday. Aggregators like Ola and Uber which were introduced in 2014 have gained immense popularity among the citizens due to their prompt services and transparent fares.
MLA Prashar inspects drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana
To keep tabs on the working of civil hospital staff and resolve the problems being faced by the patients, Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, inspected the drug de-addiction centre and other wards at the civil hospital on Thursday. MLA Prashar said, “Education and health being the priority areas of AAP in the state, it was a regular checking at the civil hospital.”
Ludhiana | Bagga inaugurates road construction project amid objections over shoddy work
In a relief for the shopkeepers and residents of Chander Nagar area, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga, along with Congress councillor Harvinder Rocky, inaugurated the road construction work from Bhuri Wala Gurdwara up to Chander Nagar, Ward Number 92 at a cost of ₹99 lakh on Thursday. A group of shopkeepers and residents gathered at the spot to oppose construction, delaying the inauguration by an hour.
Massive fire erupts at grass-padding factory in Greater Noida, 9 injured
Nine people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a cooler grass-padding factory in Badalpur area of Greater Noida in the wee hours of Thursday. Three of the nine people received burn injuries, while six were hurt on their way to escape from the spot. The factory is located in Bichnauli village near Chapraula on National Highway 91 and makes grass panels for coolers.
At 41.4°C, Gurugram sees hottest March day in over 23 yrs
Thursday was unbearably hot for residents as the city sizzled at a maximum temperature of 41.4C, nine degrees above normal and the highest ever daytime temperature recorded in March since 1999, shows data available with the India Meteorological Department. Before last year, Gurugram had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.5C in the month of March in 1999. According to officials, the average maximum temperature for late March is around 32C.
