Heat wave to prevail in UPbut with less intensity

Lucknow The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued warnings of heat wave conditions very likely at isolated places over the state and strong surface winds up to 30-40 kmph very likely at a few places over east Uttar Pradesh.

The intensity of the heatwave declined marginally across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. According to IMD bulletin, weather will stay dry over west UP and rain with thunder-showers is very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh.

Fatehgarh was hottest in UP with maximum temperature of 45.7 degrees Celsius. Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj and Banda braved 45.2 degrees Celsius. Fatehpur was 44.9 degrees C, Varanasi 44.4, Kanpur 43.9, Fursatganj 43.4, Aligarh and Orai 43.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 42.6 and 30.4 degree Celsius respectively on Wednesday and the forecast says there will be no significant change in day and night temperatures.