Heatwave may prevail till Thursday, no certainty of monsoon arrival: IMD

Even as the state is eagerly awaiting the arrival of monsoon later this month, Uttar Pradesh may continue to reel under a heatwave till Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

A deserted platform at the Charbagh railway station of Lucknow, where mercury soared to 42.5 degrees on Tuesday (Deepak Gupta)

The intense heat was attributed to westerly winds from Rajasthan. The state might see a minor drop in temperatures when the winds subside from Friday, it added.

For the time being, the IMD has issued ‘yellow’ heatwave warning in at least 30 U.P. districts, including Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Jhansi, Banda, Lalitpur, Jalun, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Bareilly, advising the official machinery to keep a watch on the current weather conditions.

Mohd Dabish, the Lucknow Met office in-charge, said, “Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over several parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 48 hours. The maximum temperatures in districts such as Pryagraj, Jhansi, Basti, Kanpur, Agra and Varanasi, are expected to remain more than 44 degrees Celsius.”

On the progress of the southwest monsoon, the weatherman said the monsoon was presently stagnant over the border areas of Bihar and West Bengal. “It has reached the border areas of Bihar and West Bengal and is stagnant there. Once the monsoon current picks momentum, it will gradually enter U.P.”

Even though the monsoon’s expected arrival date in U.P. was around June 18, the department was not certain of whether it will hit the state on time.

Meanwhile, several parts of the state capital, which otherwise remained busy, wore a deserted look on Sunday afternoon. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city were recorded at 42.5 and 30.5 degrees Celsius.

Jhansi remained the hottest city in the state where the mercury soared to 45.9 degrees followed by 45.4 in Prayagraj, 44.6 in Kanpur, and 44.5 in Agra, Hamirpur and Fursatganj.