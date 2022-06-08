Heatwave to persist in U.P. says MeT as Banda sizzles at 46.6
There will be no respite from prevailing hot conditions in Uttar Pradesh as India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a heat alert placing several districts of the state under a ‘yellow zone.’ A ‘yellow alert’ means that government agencies must stay alert to deal with the possible adverse effects of the weather.
Banda remained the hottest in the state as the maximum temperature soared to 46.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Fatehgarh at 45.9, Kanpur and Prayagraj at 45.3, Orai and Jhansi at 45, and Agra at 44.9 degrees Celsius. The maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 42.7 and 29.9 degrees Celsius.
According to a MeT forecast, there would be no major change in day temperatures for the next two days.
The temperature is likely to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 2-3 days, a MeT official said.
Heatwave conditions are very likely to persist over the southern districts of Uttar Pradesh for the next 24 hours (that is on June 8). For Thursday, a ‘yellow’ warning for a heatwave was issued for Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Agra, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Jhansi districts, said Manish Rai, scientist and in charge of Flood Meteorological Centre, IMD-Lucknow.
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature remains 40 degrees Celsius or higher or remains 4.5 degrees above normal over two consecutive days, while severe heatwave conditions are declared when the day temperature exceeds 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
As per the impact-based forecast, colour-coded warnings are issued based on probable impacts of hazardous weather. ‘Red’ warning means action should be taken to prevent the loss of life and property from hazardous weather. In contrast, an orange warning means remaining prepared to take action or take precautionary action, while a yellow warning implies staying updated about adverse weather. Although yellow heat alert means moderate temperature, it can be a health concern for vulnerable people like infants, the elderly and people with chronic diseases.
