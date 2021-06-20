Heavy rain warning for many districts in east UP & Rohilkhand

: Over 28 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Rohilkhand regions have been put on alert for heavy to very heavy monsoon rains over the next 24 hours, as per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Saturday.

The alert has been issued for Bahraich, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Santkabir Nagar, Basti Gonda, Ballia, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha and Mau along with some parts of adjoining districts.

“The district administrations in these districts have been asked to stay alert and make arrangements to check damage due to heavy rainfall. Members of district and state disaster management committees have been kept in standby in the districts for which alert has been sounded,” said JP Gupta, director of state IMD

“We are closely monitoring the weather conditions in the area which are being communicated to the districts authorities on an hourly basis,” he added.

Post alert, the districts administration have set up flood relief outposts across the districts to monitor river water levels and provide assistance to people in need. Over 300 flood relief outposts have been set up in the districts, especially in the low laying areas to monitor the flood situation. “People of districts disaster management committees are stationed in these outposts. They have inflatable boats and dry ration and communication equipments with them,” officials said.

Meanwhile, other parts of the state are expected to witness normal rains in coming days. Uttar Pradesh recorded average rainfall of 5mm across the state on Saturday.