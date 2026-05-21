Helipads should be constructed near every block, tehsil and district HQ: Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday stressed the need for constructing helipads near tehsils, especially for use during emergencies.

CM Yogi Adityanath directed the PWD to take responsibility for maintenance of the helipads. (File)

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During a review meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD), the chief minister said, “As they prove invaluable during natural disasters, health emergencies and other crisis situations, helipads should be constructed near every block, tehsil and district headquarters.”

Adityanath also directed the PWD to take responsibility for maintenance of the helipads.

Reviewing the PWD action plan for 2026-27 through video conferencing, the chief minister directed officials to ensure there was no compromise on standards, quality or timeliness in development works.

He said development proposals based on local requirements should be prepared and submitted from every district within a week.The action plan is expected to receive government approval in the first week of June, according to a press statement issued by the government.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said foundation stones for development works should be laid by public representatives, while departmental officials would be responsible for ensuring quality and timely completion of projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said foundation stones for development works should be laid by public representatives, while departmental officials would be responsible for ensuring quality and timely completion of projects. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the impact of global developments on the availability of fuel and bitumen, Adityanath directed the PWD to adopt technological innovations in road construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the impact of global developments on the availability of fuel and bitumen, Adityanath directed the PWD to adopt technological innovations in road construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister directed officials to construct high-quality cement concrete (CC) roads on rural routes up to two kilometres wherever required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister directed officials to construct high-quality cement concrete (CC) roads on rural routes up to two kilometres wherever required. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Adityanath described the urban development department’s “CM Grid” scheme as an important initiative for strengthening urban connectivity, noting that the pace of implementation needed to be accelerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath described the urban development department’s “CM Grid” scheme as an important initiative for strengthening urban connectivity, noting that the pace of implementation needed to be accelerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials informed the chief minister that more than 30,000 proposals under 17 departmental heads had so far been received for the financial year 2026-27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials informed the chief minister that more than 30,000 proposals under 17 departmental heads had so far been received for the financial year 2026-27. {{/usCountry}}

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