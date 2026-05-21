...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Helipads should be constructed near every block, tehsil and district HQ: Adityanath

During a review meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD), the chief minister said, “As they prove invaluable during natural disasters, health emergencies and other crisis situations, helipads should be constructed near every block, tehsil and district headquarters.”

Published on: May 21, 2026 05:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday stressed the need for constructing helipads near tehsils, especially for use during emergencies.

CM Yogi Adityanath directed the PWD to take responsibility for maintenance of the helipads. (File)

During a review meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD), the chief minister said, “As they prove invaluable during natural disasters, health emergencies and other crisis situations, helipads should be constructed near every block, tehsil and district headquarters.”

Adityanath also directed the PWD to take responsibility for maintenance of the helipads.

Reviewing the PWD action plan for 2026-27 through video conferencing, the chief minister directed officials to ensure there was no compromise on standards, quality or timeliness in development works.

He said development proposals based on local requirements should be prepared and submitted from every district within a week.The action plan is expected to receive government approval in the first week of June, according to a press statement issued by the government.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Helipads should be constructed near every block, tehsil and district HQ: Adityanath
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Helipads should be constructed near every block, tehsil and district HQ: Adityanath
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.