Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Helping others during pandemic gives immense satisfaction to this BBAU student
lucknow news

Helping others during pandemic gives immense satisfaction to this BBAU student

Amid the ongoing second wave of pandemic when help comes in rare, a post graduate student of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, has been working tirelessly to assist others by being a bridge between the needy and corona relief workers
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 12:40 AM IST
HT Image

Amid the ongoing second wave of pandemic when help comes in rare, a post graduate student of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, has been working tirelessly to assist others by being a bridge between the needy and corona relief workers.

22-year-old Lakshmi Yadav, a student of M Sc second semester of chemistry department, shares verified leads on social media platforms with those people who are in distress. Besides this, she also helps in arranging oxygen, beds, plasma, ventilators, Remedesvir and blood.

The thought of helping others stemmed from her personal experience when some members of her family were down with Covid in this second wave of the pandemic.

“At that time I had sought help through various social media sites and people came forward to help. I got inspiration from the kind gesture and decided to do the same,” said Yadav, a native of Rae Bareli district.

In the beginning she started by sharing information on social media platforms, said Rachana Gangwar, PRO of the varsity adding that “Then she also made contact with those people who were providing medical supplies and assistance. By working as a bridge between the needy and corona relief workers she did a splendid job. She provided verified helpline numbers of these people through different social media apps.” Later, she joined an NGO where she worked with a larger group of people.

Speaking about it Lakshmi said: “I joined the Corona support group where I worked with a team of about 150 people and helped hundreds of people.”

She added, “It is not a work of few hours but a 24-hour responsibility. I only get 3 to 4 hours of sleep a day. But today the society needs us and helping people provides me immense satisfaction.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP