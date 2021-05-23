Helping others during pandemic gives immense satisfaction to this BBAU student

Amid the ongoing second wave of pandemic when help comes in rare, a post graduate student of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, has been working tirelessly to assist others by being a bridge between the needy and corona relief workers.

22-year-old Lakshmi Yadav, a student of M Sc second semester of chemistry department, shares verified leads on social media platforms with those people who are in distress. Besides this, she also helps in arranging oxygen, beds, plasma, ventilators, Remedesvir and blood.

The thought of helping others stemmed from her personal experience when some members of her family were down with Covid in this second wave of the pandemic.

“At that time I had sought help through various social media sites and people came forward to help. I got inspiration from the kind gesture and decided to do the same,” said Yadav, a native of Rae Bareli district.

In the beginning she started by sharing information on social media platforms, said Rachana Gangwar, PRO of the varsity adding that “Then she also made contact with those people who were providing medical supplies and assistance. By working as a bridge between the needy and corona relief workers she did a splendid job. She provided verified helpline numbers of these people through different social media apps.” Later, she joined an NGO where she worked with a larger group of people.

Speaking about it Lakshmi said: “I joined the Corona support group where I worked with a team of about 150 people and helped hundreds of people.”

She added, “It is not a work of few hours but a 24-hour responsibility. I only get 3 to 4 hours of sleep a day. But today the society needs us and helping people provides me immense satisfaction.”