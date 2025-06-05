Hema Malini urges a rethink by those opposing Banke Bihari temple corridor, says project good for all

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mathura Hema Malini has welcomed the Supreme Court decision allowing construction of the Banke Bihari Corridor at Vrindavan. Hema Malini says Banke Bihari temple project is a rare opportunity to ensure proper arrangements for devotees. (HT Photo)

The actor-politician has urged all those opposing the corridor, specially the Goswamis (priests at the temple), to rethink because the project is good for all.

She urged áll the stakeholders to “let Banke Bihari Corridor happen”, saying it is a rare opportunity to ensure proper arrangements for devotees.

‘I, despite having all the security, felt like avoiding ‘darshan’ at Banke Bihari temple. Such is the sorry state of affairs at present. For a common devotee, it is no less than a ‘battleground’ in the temple premises where they are pushed, pulled and often crushed due to huge crowd pressure. The solution to this is the Banke Bihari Corridor. Fortunately, the Supreme Court has given the green signal to it. We all should let it come up,” she said.

“We will talk to Goswamis, the priests engaged in prayers at Banke Bihari temple, and will understand the issues they have. We also want to assure the local residents around the temple that all will be compensated adequately if their land is acquired. Even those on rent or having shops or other establishments will be compensated,” Hema Malini said.

She recollected an incident in which her hair dresser from Maharashtra returned weeping after her hair had been pulled due to crowd pressure in the temple premises.

“For a visit to a temple, we need peace and the smooth movement of devotees, which will be ensured only when the corridor comes up. We want to know what problems the Goswamis have with the corridor, which will allow the smooth movement of devotees, proper parking facilities, footwear spaces,” the MP said.

“Devotees understand that things will improve with the corridor becoming a reality. But there are those misled by opportunists who have no concern for the common man and are driven by politics of opposition,” she said.

Hema Malini noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done “wonderful work” at religious spots in his 11-year tenure and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will not allow injustice to anyone in the name of the corridor.

On May 15, the Supreme Court paved the way for a state government scheme to develop the Banke Bihari Corridor for the benefit of devotees. The apex court also allowed the state government to use temple funds to purchase five-acre land for the corridor.

The state government on May 27 constituted a Trust to manage the Banke Bihari temple and oversee the work of the proposed corridor.

During a hearing in the Supreme Court on May 28, senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for one of the Goswamis at the Banke Bihari temple, submitting that a fund of ₹300 crore has been given to the Uttar Pradesh government without making the Goswamis at the Banke Bihari temple a party.

The Supreme Court has fixed July 29 for the next hearing.