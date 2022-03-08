High school, inter examinations from March 24

The UP Board high school and intermediate examinations for 2022 will commence from March 24 and continue till April 12.

The examinations, for both classes 10 and 12 students, will held in offline mode.

Addressing media persons here, UP Board chairman and director (secondary education) Vinay Kumar Pandey said the high school examinations will be completed in 12 working days and intermediate examinations in 15 working days.

He said the examination schedule has also been made available on the official website of the board https://upmsp.edu.in/

This year the UP Board has a total of 51,92,689 students registered to appear in class 10 and class 12 exams. This includes 27,81,654 students, including 15,53,198 boys and 12,28,456 girls, for high school examinations and 24,11,035 students, including 13,24,200 boys and 10,86,835 girls, for intermediate exams.

A total of 8,873 examination centres will be set up for the exams across the state. UP Board had not conducted the 2021 high school and intermediate examination owing to the Covid pandemic.

As per the exam schedule of high school, examination of Hindi and elementary Hindi would be held on March 24; Pali, Arabic and Persian besides Music (vocal) on March 25; home science on March 26; drawing, besides computer, on March 28; Sanskrit and music (instrument) on March 29; commerce and sewing on March 30; agriculture on March 31; science on April 4, English new and old courses on April 6; social science on April 9; Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malyalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu and Punjabi on April 11 and mathematics on April 12.

Likewise, for intermediate examinees, exam of defense studies, Hindi/general Hindi would be held on March 24; music (instrumental and vocals) and dance on March 25; Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malyalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu and Punjabi, besides accounting (new course) on March 26; geography and home science on March 28; drawing and arts besides, economics and commerce and geography (old course) on March 29; Pali, Arabic and Persian, besides English new/old course on March 30 followed by mathematics and elementary statistics (old course) and history on March 31; psychology, education, biology and mathematics on April 4; computer on April 6, economics and physics on April 7, Sanskrit on April 9, chemistry and sociology on April 11 and civics on April 12.

