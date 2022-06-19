High School, Inter results: One Lucknow girl on Inter merit list, none on HS

No Lucknow student found a place on the merit list of the UP Board High School examinations even though 27 students figured in the top 10.

In the Intermediate exam, 28 students figured in the top 10. Only one student, Swati Goswami of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, shared the fifth rank with two others.

In the High School examination, Lucknow district was placed 7th with a total pass percentage of 91.85%. Gautam Buddh Nagar stood first with 95.58% students clearing the exam while Etawah district was second with 93.71% and Amethi was third at 93.51%. District Jhansi was placed last.

However, in the Intermediate examination, Lucknow put up a better show and was third among the 75 districts with 92.16% students clearing the exam. District Banda and Hamirpur stood first and second with 95.32% and 93.01% students passing the exam, respectively.

In intermediate, Lucknow district topper Swati Goswami of Saraswati Vidya Mandir shared the fifth rank with two others. She obtained 469 out of 500 (93.80%) while Bhuvi Singh of Lucknow Public College, B Block, Rajajipuram, got 460 out of 500 (92%), Deepanshu of BN Inter College, Sitapur Road and Pragya Yadav of Saraswati Vidya Mandir jointly held the third position with 89.40%.

In High school, Pearl Verma of Mahatma Buddha Memorial Inter College, Aliganj and Arun Kumar of Raj Kumar Inter College Lucknow jointly held first rank in the district by obtaining 571/600 (95.17%). Mahi Yadav of Cosmopolitan Inter College Prabandh Nagar, Lucknow, stood second with 94.17% while Anju Upadhyay (93.83%) of Pioneer Montessori Inter College was third.