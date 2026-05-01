High-tech healthcare: KGMU rolls out robotic joint replacement system, AI-enabled MRI unit

LUCKNOW The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Thursday inaugurated a series of advanced patient care facilities, including a robotic joint replacement system, an AI-enabled MRI unit and specialised rehabilitation services for children.

The university became the first government medical institution in UP to introduce a robotic joint replacement facility, marking a major leap in precision-driven orthopaedic care, said officials. (File Photo)

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The university became the first government medical institution in UP to introduce a robotic joint replacement facility, marking a major leap in precision-driven orthopaedic care, said officials.

Vice-chancellor Soniya Nityanand described the initiative as part of a broader vision to transform KGMU into a future-ready, technology-driven and patient-centric institution. She emphasised plans to integrate artificial intelligence, robotics and precision medicine across departments, along with promoting AI-based medical education. Nityanand also acknowledged continued government support in strengthening infrastructure and enabling access to advanced medical technologies, stated a press release shared with the media.

Prof Ashish Kumar, head of the orthopaedic surgery department, said robotic assistance would enhance surgical precision and overall patient outcomes. Medical superintendent Prof Kumar Shantanu added that efforts are being made to ensure such advanced treatments remain accessible, including for beneficiaries under government healthcare schemes, it stated.

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{{^usCountry}} In another milestone, KGMU commissioned its second AI-enabled MRI machine with a 3 Tesla configuration, a facility officials claim is currently unavailable in any other government hospital in the state. The first MRI unit was installed in 2024. The addition of the second system is expected to improve diagnostic capabilities through faster and more precise imaging, aiding both patient care and academic research, it stated further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another milestone, KGMU commissioned its second AI-enabled MRI machine with a 3 Tesla configuration, a facility officials claim is currently unavailable in any other government hospital in the state. The first MRI unit was installed in 2024. The addition of the second system is expected to improve diagnostic capabilities through faster and more precise imaging, aiding both patient care and academic research, it stated further. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The V-C also inaugurated an occupational therapy and rehabilitation centre under the paediatric orthopaedic department. The facility is aimed at supporting children with cerebral palsy through structured rehabilitation programmes. Dr Vikas Verma said the centre would help improve functional independence and overall quality of life for affected children. Additionally, a round-the-clock Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD), compliant with NABH standards, was inaugurated to enhance infection control and surgical safety across the institution, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The V-C also inaugurated an occupational therapy and rehabilitation centre under the paediatric orthopaedic department. The facility is aimed at supporting children with cerebral palsy through structured rehabilitation programmes. Dr Vikas Verma said the centre would help improve functional independence and overall quality of life for affected children. Additionally, a round-the-clock Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD), compliant with NABH standards, was inaugurated to enhance infection control and surgical safety across the institution, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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Facing an acute shortage of resident doctors, the KGMU is set to initiate a recruitment process for its over 400-bed Trauma Centre. The university administration is preparing to issue an advertisement to fill vacant positions in the coming days, said officials.

The staff crunch is affecting patient care at the Trauma Centre, which handles a daily influx of around 500 patients in the casualty department. Officials said the upcoming recruitment drive is expected to ease the burden and improve timely delivery of emergency medical services.

KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said a request has already been sent to the state government seeking doctors on deputation. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to fill posts through regular recruitment channels.

The shortage of resident doctors has been a persistent issue across the state, particularly after the establishment of many new medical colleges, which has stretched the available workforce. The situation at the Trauma Centre has worsened following the recent exit of multiple junior residents.

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In March, 11 non-PG junior residents were appointed under a bond agreement and offered salaries exceeding ₹1 lakh per month to serve at the Trauma Centre. However, within days, nine of them declined to continue, while the remaining two are currently on leave.

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