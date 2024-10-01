Hike in line charges: Regulator seeks clarification on UPPCL’s proposal

The Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has sought additional clarifications from the Power Corporation on the proposed hike in line charges (for new power connections) for areas up to 150 kW within a 250-meter radius. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The UPPCL had proposed fixed connection rates, including higher line charges, leading to significant cost increases.This proposal included increasing line charges for residential, shop owners, and other consumers within a 40-meter radius, which would have led to a significant increase of more than 100% in connection costs in the future.

On September 20, the UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad submitted a protest proposal against the proposed increase. Consequently, the commission asked the UPPCL to provide a detailed response on each point.

The Regulatory Commission also sought clarification on the proposed expansion of the existing 40-meter radius limit to 100 meters for new connections, leading to a sharp increase in connection charges.

Furthermore, the Commission requested the Power Corporation to clarify provisions for consumers requiring connections above 50 kW, which would involve High Tension (HT) connections and related infrastructure. The commission is expected to take the final call on the proposal after the UPPCL’s response.

Parishad chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma criticised the proposal as one-sided and harmful to economically disadvantaged residents, emphasising the need for affordable connection costs to expand access to electricity.