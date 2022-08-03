Hindu Yuva Vahini dissolved for revamp; to help BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections
The Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), launched by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2002, is set to get restructured and spread its footprints from the traditional base of eastern UP to the western part of the state in order to assist the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an HYV leader said on condition of anonymity.
The decision to restructure HYV was taken during Adityanath’s visit to Gorakhpur on Tuesday.
Raghvendra Pratap Singh, the state in-charge of the HYV, today dissolved the state, regional and district units, as well as the organisational departments.
The HYV had played a key role in Adityanath’s campaign in the 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and also spreading the ‘message of Hindutva’ in rural areas of eastern UP.
Singh said new state and district units will be constituted as part of the HYV revamp process, and that the decision to overhaul the organisation was taken to give young and committed workers an opportunity.
A meeting of HYV leaders will be held soon to discuss the reconstitution of the organisation and appointment of new office bearers, Singh, who is considered a close aide of Adityanath, said.
Also Read:UP elections: Hindu Yuva Vahini enters campaign mode after 5 years of dormancy
After Adityanath became the chief minister in March 2017, the HYV units in the districts of Gorakhpur region were disbanded upon BJP’s request. The organisation’s office bearers and members who rebelled against the decision were expelled from the organisation. They included the then state president Sunil Singh.
Later, the HYV withdrew from political activities to focus on social issues, including ration distribution, awareness campaigns on Covid-19 and Japanese encephalitis, assisting migrant workers and effecting tree plantations. It also began assisting local authorities in the implementation of development and welfare schemes.
After five years, HYV was reactivated on the political turf in January 2022 when the BJP announced the decision to field Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur Urban seat for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The BJP bagged 28 out of the 29 assembly seats in the Gorakhpur division, and HYV played a crucial role in that performance.
Adityanath began the HYV in 2002 after his ties with the BJP hit rock bottom over differences regarding ticket distribution in the assembly elections that year. He had back then challenged the BJP leadership by fielding Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on the Hindu Mahasabha ticket against BJP candidate Shiv Pratap Shukla. Agarwal defeated Shukla, establishing Adityanath as the unchallenged leader in eastern UP, said SK Singh, a retired teacher based in Gorakhpur.
Soon, HYV volunteers were also tasked with spreading the Hindutva agenda promoted by the Gorakhnath mutt. From 300 members in 2002, HYV’s strength increased to 1.5 million in 2017. In Gorakhpur division alone, 500,000 youths joined the outfit as it opened offices in villages.
-
At Siddaramaiah's birthday bash, Rahul Gandhi says BJP harmful for Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attended the birthday celebrations of Karnataka former chief minister Siddaramaiah at Devangere in Karnataka. Stating that the Karnataka congress is completely united, Gandhi said he shares a special bond with Siddaramaiah. Gandhi visited Chitradurga's Murugarajendra mutt and took the blessings of Dr. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.
-
Employee, her boyfriend dupe TV actor Parul Gulati
Mumbai: 29-year-old TV and Punjabi films actor Parul Gulati, who also owns a hair wig manufacturing company, has filed a complaint against hGulati'sassistant after she was alerted by a client that she was robbing her. Gulati, informed police that she owns a company named Nish Hair, situated at Yari Road at Versova in Andheri West, and had several women employees working for her.
-
Siddaramaiah birthday bash: Ex-CM treats the first piece of ‘unity’ cake to DKS
The grand birthday bash of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah has kickstarted with a unity cake being cut in Devangere on Tuesday night. In a video that went viral, Siddaramaiah and the current KPCC working president DK Shivakumar were seen standing next to each other. Siddaramaiah cut the cake and offered the first piece to Shivakumar. Rahul Gandhi will visit Chitradurga's Murugarajendra Mutt in the state after this.
-
Haryana man thrashes health workers for vaccinating his daughter, nabbed
A man was nabbed on Wednesday for allegedly abusing and beating health workers for administering doses of anti-measles vaccine to Harun's two daughter who were brought to the immunisation centre by health worker Nirmal Yadav's mother, police said. Earlier, the police had said Covid-19 vaccine was administered. A driver by profession, Harun, was nabbed on Wednesday. During questioning he confessed to his crime.
-
Chana vendor duped by frauds posing as army officers
Mumbai A 45-year-old vendor, who sells chana in a stall outside Breach Candy Hospital on the Bhulabhai Desai road at Cumballa Hill, was cheated to the tune of ₹16,400 by frauds posing as army officers. The vendor, Ravindra Achhelal Pal, a resident of Banganga tank locality, informed the Malabar Hill police that on July 25 he got a call from a person named Rahul, who claimed to be the purchase officer of the Indian Army.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics