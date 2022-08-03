Hindu Yuva Vahini dissolved for revamp; to help BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), launched by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2002, is set to get restructured and spread its footprints from the traditional base of eastern UP to the western part of the state in order to assist the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an HYV leader said on condition of anonymity.

The decision to restructure HYV was taken during Adityanath’s visit to Gorakhpur on Tuesday.

Raghvendra Pratap Singh, the state in-charge of the HYV, today dissolved the state, regional and district units, as well as the organisational departments.

The HYV had played a key role in Adityanath’s campaign in the 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and also spreading the ‘message of Hindutva’ in rural areas of eastern UP.

Singh said new state and district units will be constituted as part of the HYV revamp process, and that the decision to overhaul the organisation was taken to give young and committed workers an opportunity.

A meeting of HYV leaders will be held soon to discuss the reconstitution of the organisation and appointment of new office bearers, Singh, who is considered a close aide of Adityanath, said.

Also Read:UP elections: Hindu Yuva Vahini enters campaign mode after 5 years of dormancy

After Adityanath became the chief minister in March 2017, the HYV units in the districts of Gorakhpur region were disbanded upon BJP’s request. The organisation’s office bearers and members who rebelled against the decision were expelled from the organisation. They included the then state president Sunil Singh.

Later, the HYV withdrew from political activities to focus on social issues, including ration distribution, awareness campaigns on Covid-19 and Japanese encephalitis, assisting migrant workers and effecting tree plantations. It also began assisting local authorities in the implementation of development and welfare schemes.

After five years, HYV was reactivated on the political turf in January 2022 when the BJP announced the decision to field Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur Urban seat for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The BJP bagged 28 out of the 29 assembly seats in the Gorakhpur division, and HYV played a crucial role in that performance.

Adityanath began the HYV in 2002 after his ties with the BJP hit rock bottom over differences regarding ticket distribution in the assembly elections that year. He had back then challenged the BJP leadership by fielding Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on the Hindu Mahasabha ticket against BJP candidate Shiv Pratap Shukla. Agarwal defeated Shukla, establishing Adityanath as the unchallenged leader in eastern UP, said SK Singh, a retired teacher based in Gorakhpur.

Soon, HYV volunteers were also tasked with spreading the Hindutva agenda promoted by the Gorakhnath mutt. From 300 members in 2002, HYV’s strength increased to 1.5 million in 2017. In Gorakhpur division alone, 500,000 youths joined the outfit as it opened offices in villages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON