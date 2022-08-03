Hire trained guards to ensure smooth flow of traffic, Lucknow DM tells schools

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 06:10 PM IST
Decision is an outcome of the inspection that district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar carried out in the traffic jam-prone areas of the city on Wednesday
Traffic chaos outside National College and La Martiniere Girls College in Lucknow due to vehicles parked on the road during peak hours. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The district administration on Wednesday asked schools to hire trained guards for smooth flow of traffic during peak hours and to ensure that no vehicles are parked outside the institutions at the time when they get over.

The decision was an outcome of the inspection that district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar carried out in the traffic jam-prone areas of the city on Wednesday. He also interacted with parents and guardians to find out the root cause of jams and made them aware of traffic rules.

“No vehicles should be parked outside schools at the time when they get over. Schools should hire trained guards to man traffic outside the campuses,” said Gangwar.

On Wednesday, the DM inspected the area around La Martiniere Girls’ College to assess the traffic situation. It was found that the traffic police were trying to regulate the flow of vehicles. The DM held a meeting with the school management and directed authorities to hire trained guards to man traffic.

Gangwar also asked the management to ensure that vehicles of school staff are parked within the premises. He said the administration would also carry out an inspection to ensure that traffic guidelines are being followed.

