Hit by jeep, five people riding two bikes killed in Barabanki

Five people riding two motorcycles were killed when a jeep hit them on the Lucknow-Gonda highway, under the Masauli police station limits of Barabanki district on a rain-soaked Saturday afternoon.

In a press note issued by the Governor’s House, governor Anandiben Patel has expressed grief over the tragic incident and offered condolences to the families of the five deceased.

Inspector in-charge of Masauli police station, Pankaj Singh said that the deceased were identified as Pankaj Mishra of Gonda, Prashant Dwivedi of Barabanki city and Deepak Kumar, Abhishek Kumar and Shubh Karan of Kinholi village of Masauli police station limits of Barabanki.

He said the incident took place near Bindaura village when a jeep hit the two motorcycles at around 4pm. He said it was raining heavily when the incident took place and possibly the jeep driver hit the motorcyclists due to low visibility.

He said that Pankaj and Prashant were on one motorcycle while the three others were on the other motorcycle. He said the family members of the three deceased, who all have the address of Masauli, have been informed and asked to reach the Barabanki district hospital where the victims were immediately rushed after the accident.

The jeep that hit the two motorcycles has been seized while the driver fled the spot. He said the police are trying to trace the details of the jeep owner through its registration papers. He said no law-and-order problem is reported at the spot but a police force has been deployed to avert any trouble after the incident, he said.

He said efforts are being made to contact the family members of two others by retrieving their contact numbers of registration number of the motorcycle. He said further legal formalities and the post-mortem examinations of the bodies are underway.