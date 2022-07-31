Hit by jeep, five people riding two bikes killed in Barabanki
Five people riding two motorcycles were killed when a jeep hit them on the Lucknow-Gonda highway, under the Masauli police station limits of Barabanki district on a rain-soaked Saturday afternoon.
In a press note issued by the Governor’s House, governor Anandiben Patel has expressed grief over the tragic incident and offered condolences to the families of the five deceased.
Inspector in-charge of Masauli police station, Pankaj Singh said that the deceased were identified as Pankaj Mishra of Gonda, Prashant Dwivedi of Barabanki city and Deepak Kumar, Abhishek Kumar and Shubh Karan of Kinholi village of Masauli police station limits of Barabanki.
He said the incident took place near Bindaura village when a jeep hit the two motorcycles at around 4pm. He said it was raining heavily when the incident took place and possibly the jeep driver hit the motorcyclists due to low visibility.
He said that Pankaj and Prashant were on one motorcycle while the three others were on the other motorcycle. He said the family members of the three deceased, who all have the address of Masauli, have been informed and asked to reach the Barabanki district hospital where the victims were immediately rushed after the accident.
The jeep that hit the two motorcycles has been seized while the driver fled the spot. He said the police are trying to trace the details of the jeep owner through its registration papers. He said no law-and-order problem is reported at the spot but a police force has been deployed to avert any trouble after the incident, he said.
He said efforts are being made to contact the family members of two others by retrieving their contact numbers of registration number of the motorcycle. He said further legal formalities and the post-mortem examinations of the bodies are underway.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
