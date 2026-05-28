Hit-and-run: Man in UP’s Meerut dragged by car for 100 metres, critical

In a hit-and-run case, a sports goods businessman was critically injured after he was allegedly hit and dragged for nearly 100 metres by a car in Saraswati Lok area under Brahmpuri police station limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district late on Wednesday night. The accused fled the scene immediately after the incident, police said. Police are looking for the accused who is on the run. (For Representation)

The victim, identified as Pradeep Bansal, 58, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Doctors said he suffered severe head injuries. According to the complaint filed by his son, the family owns a sports goods manufacturing factory near Nauchandi Mela area. On Wednesday night at around 11:45 pm, Pradeep Bansal was returning home to Saraswati Lok on his scooter after leaving the factory.

As he approached the colony gate, he reportedly found a man parking a car in the middle of the road. Bansal asked the driver to move the vehicle aside so he could pass through. This reportedly led to an argument between the two.

Police said the car driver became enraged and first hit Bansal’s scooter from behind with the vehicle. The accused then allegedly ran the car over him and dragged him along the road for nearly 100 metres.

During the incident, Bansal’s head reportedly came under the wheel of the car, leaving him critically injured. Local residents rushed to help after witnessing the incident, while the accused escaped from the spot with the vehicle.

Circle officer, Brahmpuri, Soumya Asthana said the police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused and reconstruct the sequence of events.

“We are investigating on the basis of CCTV footage. The accused will be arrested soon,” the officer said.