Hoist national flag on every house to mark 75 years of independence: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the national flag should be hoisted on every house during the “Swatantrata Saptah” from August 11 to 17 as part of celebrations to mark of 75 years of India’s independence.
The tricolour should be there on 2.68 crore houses and 50 lakh government offices as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme, he said.
He also said there was a need to connect the people with the “Har Ghar Tiranga” and “selfie with Tiranga” programmes should be organised for the youth. Such selfies should be posted on social media on the occasion, he said.
The best performing districts would be rewarded, he added.
He used the occasion to call upon the state’s residents to hoist the tricolour on the occasion.
Yogi was presiding over a state level executive committee meeting about celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s independence. He launched the state culture department’s “Jai Ghosh” community radio theme song and a poster of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme.
Yogi gave final touches to an action plan for making and distribution of the national flag on the occasion.
He said copies of “Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara” song by Shyamlal Gupta of Kanpur should be made available to the common man.
One sapling and a national flag should be distributed to at least 75 farmers at every Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the chief minister said.
He said a cleanliness campaign should be launched in every village and city during the “Swatantrata Saptah and parks should be decorated on the occasion.
PRD jawans would take out cycle rallies while the women groups Mangal Dal would hold marathon runs. Various programmes will also be organised in schools on the occasion. Police bands would play the national song at the martyrs’ memorial.
The celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s independence began on March 12, 2021 and so far 3500 programmes attended by 4.5 crore people have been organized.
He said Uttar Pradesh hosted azadi@75 New Urban India Conclave in October 2021. Special programmes should be organised to mark birth anniversaries of freedon fighters Mangal Pandey and Chandrashekhar Azad on July 19 and 23, he added.
Special programmes should also be organized to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 and the anniversary of Kakori Train Action on August 9, he said.
-
Textile Park near Mattewara Forest scrapped: Environmentalists welcome move, industry disappointed
After almost two years of relentless protests, the Public Action Committee finally achieved its objective as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday scrapped the proposed textile park project at Koom Kalan village near the Mattewara forest in Ludhiana district. PAC had stated that the land on which the textile park was proposed to come up is a flood plain and recharges groundwater.
-
Kannauj youth arrested for posting objectionable photo of Yogi Adityanath
A 20-year-old youth was arrested in Kannauj for allegedly posting an objectionable photograph of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, police said on Monday Kannauj superintendent of police, Rajesh Srivastava, identified the accused as Ashish Yadav. According to Srivastava, Yadav is a class 12 dropout. A complaint was made against Yadav on Twitter after which, he was arrested, said the SP.
-
HC directs trial court to defer hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi
Mumbai: The Bombay high court has directed the trial court to defer the hearing of the defamation complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mahesh Shrishimal against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi beyond July 28 and continued the interim protection granted to Gandhi in December 2021 till the next hearing. Shrishimal has lodged a complaint against Gandhi for making allegedly derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Rajasthan in 2018.
-
Ludhiana | Industrialists stage protest over potholes on Bahadur Ke road, march into zonal chief’s office
Irked over the pothole-riddled Bahadur Ke road, the industrialists, under the banner of Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association, staged a protest against the municipal corporation and marched into the office of MC Zone- A commissioner Neeraj Jain on Monday. President Tarun Jain Bawa urged the officials not to send any civic body staff to collect tax. Bawa said over 500 textile and allied industry units are situated on the road with an annual turnover of over ₹10,000-crore.
-
Shiv Sena MPs ask Thackeray to support Murmu, mend fences with Shinde and BJP; Sena likely to back BJP nominee
Mumbai: Under enormous pressure to retain control over party MPs, Shiv Sena chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to announce support for Droupadi Murmu, the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance for the presidential election on July 18. The parliamentarians who attended a meeting called by Thackeray on Monday insisted that the party build bridges with Shinde and the BJP.
