Hooch tragedy: At least 12 dead in Aligarh, four held

At least 12 people died and 14 took ill in three villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district after allegedly having spurious liquor bought from two government-authorised alcohol shops on Friday, a senior official said. Four people, including a vendor, manager, salesman and helper, were arrested in Karsua village while three officials of the excise department were suspended for laxity leading to such a tragedy.

Aligarh district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said a police team has been constituted to nab those involved in supplying the liquor. He said two liquor shops of the same licensee in Kursua and Andla villages were sealed as those who died purchased alcohol from there. “All the accused have been booked under Gangster Act and National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against them,” Aligarh superintendent of police Kalanidhi Nathani said.