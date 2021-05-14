Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Hookah bar found operational in Lucknow amid corona curfew, 16 arrested
lucknow news

Hookah bar found operational in Lucknow amid corona curfew, 16 arrested

The Lucknow police on Wednesday midnight arrested 16 people from a hookah bar operational, amid corona curfew imposed across Uttar Pradesh, said senior police officials on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:35 AM IST
HT Image

The Lucknow police on Wednesday midnight arrested 16 people from a hookah bar operational, amid corona curfew imposed across Uttar Pradesh, said senior police officials on Thursday.

They said the hookah bar was operational in a building near Raj Bhawan campus in Hazratganj police station limits.

Inspector of Hazratganj police station, Shyam Babu Shukla said the police got suspicious after movement of some luxurious vehicles after midnight and a patrol team was asked to follow the vehicles. He said all vehicles were found to be parked near a building where Emperor Hookah bar was operational violating the state government orders during the pandemic times.

Shukla said a police team raided the bar and found as many as 16 people present inside at around 1 am on Thursday. He said all accused have been arrested and booked under IPC sections 188 for violating government order, 269 for unlawfully or negligently doing any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life. Besides, the Epidemic Act and Disaster management act has been slapped against them, he added.

He said the bar had been seized and Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials had been asked to take further action like cancellation of licences and imposition of fine for violating their norms.

The Lucknow police on Wednesday midnight arrested 16 people from a hookah bar operational, amid corona curfew imposed across Uttar Pradesh, said senior police officials on Thursday.

They said the hookah bar was operational in a building near Raj Bhawan campus in Hazratganj police station limits.

Inspector of Hazratganj police station, Shyam Babu Shukla said the police got suspicious after movement of some luxurious vehicles after midnight and a patrol team was asked to follow the vehicles. He said all vehicles were found to be parked near a building where Emperor Hookah bar was operational violating the state government orders during the pandemic times.

Shukla said a police team raided the bar and found as many as 16 people present inside at around 1 am on Thursday. He said all accused have been arrested and booked under IPC sections 188 for violating government order, 269 for unlawfully or negligently doing any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life. Besides, the Epidemic Act and Disaster management act has been slapped against them, he added.

He said the bar had been seized and Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials had been asked to take further action like cancellation of licences and imposition of fine for violating their norms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP