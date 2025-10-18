Horn not OK! Lko markets getting noisier than permissible limits

LUCKNOW Ahead of Diwali, city markets are bustling with customers, and this increased activity, combined with chock a block roads and increased honking, is contributing significantly to a rise in noise pollution levels. A reality check confirms that noise levels in some areas have already exceeded permissible limits during the pre-Diwali period.

Going through the markets, there is honking sound all over - prompting people to speak on top of their voice to be audible to shopkeepers while trying to enquire about the prices of various products.

As per ambient air quality standards in respect of noise, the permissible limits in commercial areas during day time is 65 decibels. When Team HT, with the help of a decibel meter, recorded the sound in various prominent markets, the readings were quite higher than the permissible limits.

At Naka Hindola, the maximum sound level was 89 decibels during daytime with an average of 51 decibels. Similarly, at Daliganj market, the maximum sound was recorded at 85 decibels and the average 47 decibels. Similarly, Aminabad’s maximum sound level was recorded at 88 decibels and the average was 84 decibels while Nazirabad recorded a maximum of 89 decibels and an average at 84 decibels.

Senior scientist at Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Abhay Raj, said the high frequency of sound can cause various problems - the effects of which can be seen both immediately and in the long run.

“Prolonged exposure to noise above 85 dB can damage the inner ear, leading to permanent hearing loss. It can also lead to tinnitus - constant ringing or buzzing in the ears due to nerve damage and reduced sleep quality - causing fatigue and poor concentration. This may lead to continuous loud noise that increases stress hormones and blood pressure - leading to risk of heart disease. Chronic noise exposure is linked to anxiety, irritability and depression,” said Raj.

He also shared that noise can cause reduced concentration, lower work efficiency and communication problems. “Noise in schools or homes near airports and roads can affect reading and memory skills. Constant noise exposure may also hinder language learning,” the scientist added.

Raj also underscored that continuous industrial or traffic noise can drive animals away from their natural habitats leading to ecological imbalance.