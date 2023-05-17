UP to experience hotter days, says weatherman

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh is set to experience hotter days with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 42 degrees and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, over the next 24 hours. Hot westerly winds from Rajasthan are the reason for the rise in temperature in the state, said Mohd Danish, in-charge of Lucknow Met department.

A person splashes water on his face from an irrigation pipe to beat the intense heat wave in Lucknow. (File Photo/AP)

“The day temperature will increase gradually in the next few days. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over south-east and south-west UP on May 20 and 21,” he said.

On Wednesday, Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.2 degrees. Prayagraj was the hottest in the state at 44.2 degrees, Jhansi 44, Kanpur (IAF) 43.3, Fursatganj 43.2, Agra 43.1 and Varanasi airport 42.8 degrees.

Doctors have advised people to stay hydrated to avoid heatwave.

