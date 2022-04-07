Houses for poor on land freed from illegal possession to be ready in 6 months

The construction of 76 houses for the poor, coming up at the piece of land freed from the clutches of Mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP, Atiq Ahmad, would be completed within the next six months.

For expediting the ongoing construction work, the vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), Arvind Kumar Chauhan, inspected the construction site on Thursday and issued necessary instructions to the agency working at the site.

“We are constructing two blocks at the land measuring 1731 square metres, and these would be a ground plus three-storey building,” said Chauhan. Block A would have 36 houses, while block B would have 40 houses, he added.

The foundation stone of the ambitious project, which hogged the limelight throughout the recently concluded assembly elections, was laid by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in December 2021.

The houses are being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the land located under Allahabad West assembly seat. Before being elected as MP from Phulpur, Atiq Ahmed has remained an MLA from this assembly seat five times in a row. Atiq’s winning streak was broken by Raju Pal, who contested on a Bahujan Samaj Party (SP) ticket. But after his assassination in 2005 and the follow-up by-poll, Atiq’s younger brother Mohd Khalid Azim alias Ashraf had won the seat.

“I inspected the site, and the work is going as per schedule. The work of the plinth beam has been completed, and I have asked the agency not to compromise with the quality of work,” said Chauhan. Moreover, PDA has ensured that there would be no shortage of constructing material, and the construction would be completed within the next six months, he added.