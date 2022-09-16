Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Houses of seven accused jailed for assaulting woman razed in U.P.’s Hamirpur

Houses of seven accused jailed for assaulting woman razed in U.P.’s Hamirpur

Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:13 PM IST

Police said all the seven accused, who are in jail for the crime they committed last month, had their properties built on encroached land

An illegal house being razed in Hamirpur district on Friday. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

The residential properties of the seven accused arrested for allegedly stripping and assaulting a woman in city forest area of Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district before making the video viral last month were bulldozed on Friday.

Police said all the seven accused, who are in jail, had their properties built on encroached land. Circle officer, Sadar, Ravi Prakash Singh said the houses were demolished after Nagar Palika, Hamirpur, found out that the land on which the houses were built was illegally occupied. “The Nagar Palika’s anti-encroachment squad razed the houses,” he said.

The police had arrested eight people on August 17, a day after the video of the criminal act surfaced. A woman who was with a male friend in the city forest area was surrounded by a group of men.

In the video, these men were purportedly seen beating, abusing and stripping her besides making a rape bid. Following it, the police identified all the people seen in the video and arrested eight of them.

At least four people, who are named in the FIR, are yet to be arrested. During the probe, the houses of seven out of the eight arrested accused were found to be built on encroached land.

Heavy police contingent was sent with the anti-encroachment team which used bulldozers and heavy hammers to raze the houses. The police said the action would continue on Saturday as three more such houses were to be razed.

