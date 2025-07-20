How ‘Divya Drishti’ is changing police surveillance of history-sheeters in Kanpur

Hoping to get freedom from raids and physical verification, as many as 546 history-sheeters across the Kanpur police commissionerate have voluntarily agreed to be tracked through their mobile GPS and Google location data. In its pilot phase, Divya Drishti is targeting about 50 history-sheeters per police station. Saeedul alias Hamza is one of those who has signed the consent form. (SOURCED IMAGE)

The development has come within a month of the launch of Divya Drishti, a new Kanpur Police initiative promising remote, technology-driven monitoring. Under this new monitoring system, the police make video calls daily to confirm the location of the history-sheeter.

Take the case of Saeedul alias Hamza, who used to brace himself for a knock at his door every few weeks.

The 30-year-old bus driver, who has eight cases on his record—including three robberies dating back to 2018 and 2019—had his history-sheet opened six years ago. Since then, routine police visits, surprise checks, and mandatory questioning after local crimes were an inescapable part of his life.

“It was tough,” he says quietly.

“Whenever there was a crime, I would be called in. Police would come to my house for verification. My daughter is small—I wanted her to grow up safe, without this fear.”

Last month, when Hamza heard about Divya Drishti, he saw a chance at normalcy. He went straight to Chakeri station house officer Santosh Shukla to sign the consent form.

“This has given me peace of mind. I can focus on raising my daughter. I feel safe knowing I won’t be falsely implicated by my enemies. Every day, I get a video call from the police to verify my location. That is better than raids,” he says.

Police officials had expected only 5-10 percent participation, but the response is claimed to have exceeded 25% in some zones and is still growing, with more people walking into local stations to enrol.

Under India’s Police Regulation Act, law enforcement has long maintained surveillance over those with criminal records, known as history-sheeters. This usually involves repeated home visits, surprise verifications, and compulsory reporting to the station—methods that can be disruptive, especially for those trying to leave crime behind.

Divya Drishti—named after the “divine vision” Sanjay used to narrate the Mahabharata’s war to Dhritarashtra—seeks to modernise this practice with a consent-based, tech-powered model. Police obtain written permission before tracking anyone’s location. Those who refuse are excluded.

“We have the right to monitor history-sheeters under the rules but not through technology without their consent. That’s why we introduced this system of taking consent first,” Kanpur police commissioner Akhil Kumar says. “It is a win-win. The police can monitor without going to someone’s house, and the person doesn’t have to live in fear of raids.”

The consent rate has varied across the city’s four zones. The South zone recorded the highest with 192, followed by West (163), Central (113), and East (73). Out of Kanpur’s 2,358 listed history-sheeters, 546 have signed on so far, while 965 have declined. Police say the uptake has been better than expected, and they anticipate further growth in coming weeks.

For many participants, it’s about restoring dignity. Sunil Kumar, who owns a guest house and has seven cases on his sheet—including charges like forgery—was the second to give consent.

“It reflected poorly on my business. There was embarrassment in the family, socially. Why should I worry when I have nothing to hide?” he asks.

To guard against loopholes—like leaving the phone behind or giving it to someone else—the police have introduced video calls to confirm identity and location if someone remains static too long. Connectivity issues in remote areas remain a challenge, but the system is designed to work reliably across urban Kanpur.

In its pilot phase, Divya Drishti is targeting about 50 history-sheeters per police station. Commissioner Kumar says the initiative will be refined continuously based on field feedback. The force is also considering a future phase that could use wearable GPS devices, similar to those deployed in some Western countries, reducing reliance on mobile phones.

“Our aim is to integrate technology into day-to-day policing to make it more effective and less physically burdensome,” Kumar explains. “We’re introducing checks and balances and working to fine-tune it further,” adding that if this goes well, the police would introduce wearable ankle monitors or electronic tagging devices as being used in western countries with much effect.

For Hamza and hundreds like him, Divya Drishti offers more than surveillance: it offers a chance to rebuild life without the constant shadow of suspicion.

Guide to the new monitoring system

• Consent-based enrolment: History-sheeters must give written permission to be included. Police officials say they will not track anyone’s mobile location without explicit consent.

• GPS and Google location tracking: Once enrolled, participants’ smartphone GPS and Google location data are used for continuous monitoring, visible to police at the station level.

• Dedicated monitoring cells: Each police station has a small team equipped with laptops and internet access to track the location data in real time.

• Daily video verification: To prevent evasion—such as leaving the phone behind or handing it to someone else—police conduct regular video calls to verify both the location and identity of the individual.

• Static-location checks: If a participant’s location remains static for an unusually long period, the police initiate a video call or other verification to ensure compliance.

• Flexible and scalable: The system is designed to reduce physical raids and paperwork, easing the burden on police while reassuring participants they won’t face harassment or false implication.

• Future upgrades: In later phases, Kanpur Police may adopt wearable GPS devices, similar to systems used in Western countries, to replace mobile tracking entirely.