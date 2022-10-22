How green are your green firecrackers? Reality check in Lucknow puts question mark on claim

Are your green firecrackers really green? Scanning the QR code on the boxes is one way to find out, say scientists while cautioning against buying from street vendors and unlicensed shops.

Most of the firecrackers in the Lucknow market did not have QR code or licence details on the packets or boxes, a reality check by HT in the state capital revealed.

Though some firecrackers were seen having CSIR-NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) logo, their legitimacy could not be ascertained due to lack of QR code on the box.

Several states banned the sale and use of traditional crackers, a source of noise and air pollution, and have allowed only environment-friendly or green crackers that produce 30% less pollution.

As for Uttar Pradesh, on October 16, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to encourage sale and purchase of environment-friendly firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.

So, what are green crackers?

“Green crackers are safe water releaser (SWAS), safe minimal aluminium (SAFAL) and safe thermite cracker (STAR) for reduced emission of light and sound with 30% reduction in particulate matter using potassium nitrate (KNO3) as oxidant,” according to CSIR- NEERI, the parent organisation which developed the crackers in 2019 with seven other sister labs.

Green crackers don’t contain dangerous substances like barium nitrate, absorb dust, and significantly cut emissions, according to CSIR.

Toxic metals in traditional crackers are replaced with less hazardous compounds.

HOW TO IDENTIFY THEM

“The customer can identify by scanning QR code which shall give information of emissions testing report and other details, including composition, licence number, besides they will also have a logo of CSIR-NEERI,” said Sadhana Rayalu, chief scientist and head of the department, Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research Environmental Materials Division, NEERI, Nagpur.

A senior chief scientist at NBRI also advised to not buy green crackers from the street vendors and unlicensed shops as they “sell traditional crackers in the name of green crackers”.

NOTHING GREEN OTHER THAN BOXES

For instance, in the Yahiyaganj firecracker market with 100 shops claiming to sell green crackers, the product was not really found to be green. Many of them did not know about the concept.

“What are green crackers? I have crackers which have many colours, including red, yellow, and white,” said a seller.

Some of them were also seen selling non-green crackers. Asking not to be named, one of the sellers said, “These crackers are only for display. If one wants the real crackers, they need to call us. Later, we will home-deliver them.”

MORE EXPENSIVE

“Green crackers are more expensive than the ordinary ones. Most people, especially in the rural belt, prefer ‘normal’ crackers,” said Gulsher Azad, member of Lucknow Firecrackers’ Association.

“We have been selling licensed green crackers brought from Sivakashi, Tamil Nadu (in the past) which are yet to arrive (this time),” he said, making it apparent that the ones sold on the streets are either fake or non-green crackers.

‘NO GREEN CRACKER-MAKING UNIT IN U.P’

“No companies in U.P. until now have been given the patent right/licence to manufacture green crackers as the scientist who coordinated and developed it has retired,” said SK Barik, director, CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow.

“Those selling green crackers here must be illegitimate,” he added.

NEERI said it has filed four patents and licences have been given to more than 1020 green fireworks manufacturers in the country, but none in Uttar Pradesh.