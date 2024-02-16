UP Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday night recovered a huge cache of illegal firearms after arrest of a man from Meerut, said senior police officials here on Thursday. Huge cache of firearms recovered after arrest of man from UP’s Meerut (Pic for representation)

The firearms were meant to be supplied to different criminal gangs of West UP’s Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and gangs of Delhi and Uttarakhand. They said at least 12 magazines were also recovered from the arrested person along with 10 pieces of .32 bore country made pistols.

Sharing a press note, the STF officials said the arrested accused was identified as Vinay Tyagi, the resident of Saharanpur’s Deoband. He brought the recovered pistols and magazines from Indore based illegal firearms supplier and meant to hand them over to Rakshit Tyagi, the resident of Muzaffarnagar district.

A senior STF official said Rakshit Tyagi was also present at the shop near Mawana bus stand petrol pump under Civil Lines police station of Meerut when the STF team raided there on a specific tip off about the movement of firearms supplier, but he escaped taking advantage of darkness. He said the accused confessed during interrogation that he had brought firearms from Indore twice before it on behest of Rakshit Tyagi, who used to give him ₹15,000 for one trip to bring firearms.

He further said Rakshit Tyagi, who is the son of notorious gangster Vicky Tyagi and Meena Tyagi. He said Vicky Tyagi has been on the run for the past few months while his wife Meena Tyagi is lodged in a gangster case in Ambedkarnagar jail for many months. He said Rakshit Tyagi was running the gang single handedly in the absence of his parents, who were into this business for the past many years.

The official said the STF is further carrying out raids to arrest Rakshit Tyagi and other members of the gang. He said the arrested accused Vinay Tyagi is being further interrogated to extract information about other members of the gang and people who had purchased firearms from them.