Saharanpur , A case of alleged illegal harvesting of mangoes from an attached orchard belonging to absconding former BSP MLC and alleged mining mafia Haji Iqbal has surfaced here, officials said on Monday. Hundreds of mango crates seized from ex-BSP MLC Haji Iqbal's attached orchard

Authorities seized hundreds of crates filled with mangoes from the orchard in the Mirzapur police station area and ordered an inquiry into the matter, they said.

Behat Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manvendra Singh told PTI that the orchard is part of properties attached by the government in connection with cases involving allegedly illegally acquired assets linked to Haji Iqbal.

Singh said the orchard had been auctioned to a contractor, who was required to deposit the lease amount in the government treasury.

However, the contractor failed to deposit the amount.

"We received information that mangoes were being taken from the attached orchard without authorisation," he said.

Following the tip-off, the area lekhpal and police personnel were sent to inspect the site, the SDM said.

According to Singh, when the revenue and police team reached the orchard, they found hundreds of crates filled with mangoes.The crates were seized by the lekhpal.

"The contractor and his labourers fled the spot before the team arrived," he said.

The SDM said a detailed inquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

"No irregularity or illegal activity in attached orchards or properties will be tolerated. The entire matter is being investigated and stringent action will follow against the guilty," Singh said.

Officials said Haji Iqbal, a former member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, has been absconding for nearly four years and carries a reward of ₹1 lakh on his arrest.

Several properties worth crores of rupees allegedly linked to him have been attached by the government in cases related to suspected illegally acquired assets, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.