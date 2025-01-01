Hussainabad monuments left as ‘urinal spots’ ahead of festive rush

As the bustling Hussainabad area gears up for a heavy influx of tourists this New Year, the iconic monuments that define its charm are being neglected, with several turning into unsightly ‘urinal spots’ due to the apathy of local authorities and residents. HT discovered several such locations where locals were seen openly relieving themselves, adding to the growing problem of neglect. (HT Photo)

Hussainabad, home to renowned landmarks such as the Rumi Darwaza, Bada and Chota Imambara, the Clock Tower, and the Picture Gallery, is seeing its historical sites marred by public disrespect. Key areas, including a corner near Rumi Darwaza, a park by Satkhanda, and the Clock Tower, have become popular spots for open urination, tarnishing the beauty of these heritage structures.

HT discovered several such locations where locals were seen openly relieving themselves, adding to the growing problem of neglect. The park near Satkhanda, which features a small artificial pond, is particularly neglected, filled with garbage and stagnant water that reeks of decay. “It’s disheartening to see such a beautiful and historic area, which attracts so many tourists, being left in such a state,” said Shilpa Saha, a Delhi tourist visiting the site.

When approached for comment, Aftab Hussain, the superintending officer of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Lucknow Circle, acknowledged the issue. “We will try to install iron grills around the affected areas to prevent them from being used as urinals,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Mehandi, superintendent of the Hussainabad Allied Trust (HAT), which manages the area, assured that the monuments are cleaned daily. “We will address the urination spots as well,” he added.