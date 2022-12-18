IATO convention: MP woos U.P. citizens to explore heart of India

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board highlighted the opportunity to explore ‘The incredible heart of India - Madhya Pradesh’ here at the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) convention, in Lucknow, on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about their initiatives, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary of tourism and culture department, Madhya Pradesh and managing director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said, “Tourists from Lucknow, Varanasi, and other regions of Uttar Pradesh like to visit spiritual and wildlife destinations in Madhya Pradesh. Both the Jyotirlingas in the state, Ujjain and Omkareshwar, and also national parks in the state are on the top priority list of tourists.”

Madhya Pradesh has been working strategically towards getting more domestic and international tourists while promoting new travel circuits in different segments around heritage, wildlife, spiritual, rural and wellness, culture, and adventure destinations, he said.

He said, “Participating in IATO opens up a wider horizon for MP tourism while allowing us to interact and explore more with industry experts.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shukla said that Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being organised in Indore - the cleanest city of the country from January 8-10, 2023. He also invited all the prominent travel agents/tour operators along with their guests to visit Madhya Pradesh.

Explaining through his presentation Yuvraj Padole, deputy director of events and marketing, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said “Madhya Pradesh has a lot to offer in terms of tourist attractions for tourists from Uttar Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh offers an assortment of attractions to everyone who loves to travel. It has numerous wildlife hotspots with 12 national parks and 24 wildlife sanctuaries with very rich flora and fauna.

IATO has been working closely with industry stakeholders and expanding the learning horizons of the members. It has been developing appropriate strategies to implement programmes of Union ministry of tourism. The exhibition witnessed a huge footfall including top-notch industry influencers, travel enthusiasts, corporate stakeholders, business heads, travel operators, and media professionals from different corners of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

visitors exchanged views and opinions on Madhya Pradesh Tourism and expanded their knowledge spectrum around new developments and itinerary offerings.