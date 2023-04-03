ICDS and Anganwadi vacancies: Process begins to fill 53,000 posts in U.P.

Over 53,000 vacant posts with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) are ready to be filled in U.P. The recruitment process remained stalled for the last 10 years. Last year, the recruitment process got stalled due to EWS (economically weaker section) reservations not being included in the recruitment criteria. For representation only (HT File Photo)

After the revised directives of the recruitment process and requirements were released, measures are underway to begin the hiring process. ICDS (UP) will hire over 53,000 workers, supervisors, and helpers, as well as district programme officers and child development project officers, across districts.

Application details and procedures are available for those wishing to apply on the ICDS website, where the last date for application for each post, pay scale and eligibility details have also been provided.

All districts have been directed to compile a comprehensive list of all applicants, be it from a reserved or general category, along with the desired posts, and submit it to the ICDS directorate.

Attempts had been made by the ICDS to conduct this process online last year but had not been successful as people from many districts were not able to meet the criteria or complete the application process. As a result, the process has been decentralised for the benefit of applicants. Also, the lack of a 10% reservation for the EWS category drew much discontent, and the matter was taken to court as well, after which the recruitment process got entirely stalled.

A reservation for EWS has now been introduced again, and the ICDS are preparing to field applicants and begin the hiring process.