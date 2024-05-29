If BJP wins polls, it will bring new law to snatch farmers’ land: Akhilesh

VARANASI Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed if the BJP retains power at the Centre, it will introduce a law like the repealed farm laws to “snatch the land of farmers”. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav speaks during an election rally of INDIA bloc on the outskirts of Varanasi. (AFP Photo)

“The black laws were repealed only after the protest of farmers who united against it. The black laws have been repealed but we need to remain alert. If they come back to power, they will bring a similar law to encroach the land of farmer and adivasis,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Alleging that every promise made by the BJP in the last 10 years turned out to be false, Yadav said neither the income of farmers doubled, nor did youths get jobs. “During the BJP’s rule, inflation and unemployment have increased and so, the public has made up its mind to change the government,” he said addressing a poll rally in Sonebhadra to seek votes for SP candidate from Robertsganj Lok Sabha seat Chhotelal Kharwar.

The SP chief promised to provide “record employment” if the INDIA bloc wins the Lok Saba elections and assured to make Dudhi a district and complete the much-awaited Kanhar irrigation project.

Yadav said: “We had started building a hospital and started the Kanhar irrigation project, but this government stopped it. These people are running as per their will. Samajwadi people are working continuously, while BJP people are only showing dreams.”

Sharpening his attack on the BJP-led Centre, Yadav claimed that the government “deliberately” leaked question papers of recruitment exams.

He added that the country’s youths travel to places far away from their homes to appear for recruitment exams but after returning, they come to know that the question paper has been leaked.

“This election is about saving our future. At the same time, this election is also about saving the Constitution, which gives us respect, which protects our rights,” he added.

“People of the country have made up their mind to change the government of those who have come out to change the Constitution. You must save Baba Saheb’s Constitution,” Yadav urged people.

He said if the INDIA bloc government is formed, the Agniveer system will be scrapped.