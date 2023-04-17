'If I'm murdered a sealed envelope...': What Atiq Ahmad's brother told lawyer

Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf was allegedly threatened by a Uttar Pradesh Police official who had said he would be eliminated after being taken out of jail, his lawyer claimed on Monday. Police personnel escort Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad for a medical examination, in Prayagraj. Atiq's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf also seen. (ANI file)

“While being taken from Prayagraj to Bareilly, Ashraf was taken to Police Line where a senior police official told him that he survived this time but would be taken out of jail within 15 days and eliminated", Vijay Mishra, who represents the Ahmad brothers, told ANI.

“During my meeting with him in Bareilly district jail, I asked Ashraf about the police official. He didn't disclose his name as he felt I would be in trouble. Ashraf said in case he is murdered a sealed envelope will reach the chief justice of India, chief justice of high court and the chief minister”, the lawyer added.



Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while being taken for medical test in Prayagraj on Saturday night. The elder Atiq received nine bullet injuries on his head and chest while Ashraf received five bullet wounds. The attack was orchestrated by three shooters who posed as media personnel carrying video camera, mike and media identity cards.

The three shooters Luvlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny Singh have been sent to 14-day judicial custody and are presently lodged in high security Pratapgarh district jail after being transferred from Naini Central jail due to ‘administrative’ reasons. The UP government has set up a three-member judicial committee to probe Atiq and Ashraf's killing.



The panel is headed by retired Allahabad high court judge Arvind Kumar Tripathi, with other members being retired judge BK Soni and ex-DGP Subesh Kumar Singh. The panel will submit its report to the state government in the next two months.

