IIIT-Lucknow, NIPER ink pact to promote exchange of information

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Lucknow and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Raebareli (NIPER) will now work jointly to promote the exchange of information and academic resources that are of mutual interest to both institutes.

In the presence of Arun Mohan Sherry, director, IIIT-Lucknow and Prof Shubhini Saraf, director, NIPER-Raebareli, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two institutions at IIIT-Lucknow on Thursday. The objective of the MOU is to encourage cooperation in teaching courses in any discipline that is offered by these institutions.

As a part of the MoU, a research collaboration between IIIT-Lucknow and NIPER-Raebareli will be strengthened through holding joint seminars, conferences and workshops, participation in joint learning as a tool for teaching courses and developing the prospects of joint research and publications.

The MoU was signed by Dr Vishal Krishna Singh, deputy registrar, IIIT-Lucknow and Dr Jai Narain, registrar, NIPER-Raebareli. Dr Sandeep Chaudhary, dean, NIPER-Raebareli and Dr Dhananjay Dey, dean, IIIT-Lucknow were present during the inking of the memorandum.

The collaboration between the two institutes will go a long way in enhancing the research and development of both institutes, said Sherry.