IIM-Indore report highlights stakeholders’ role in Chikankari’s success

In collaboration with the Lucknow district administration, Indian Institute of Management, Indore has prepared a report that talks of growth and opportunities in the Chikankari sector in the district.

District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and IIM-Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai at the collectorate office in Lucknow on Saturday (Sourced)

Led by Prof. Himanshu Rai, the director of IIM-Indore, a team of Prof Bhavani Shankar and Naveen Krishna Rai unveiled the report here on Saturday. The report “showcases the strides made in the overall development of Chikankari within the district, emphasising the substantial increase in income for artists, artisans, women entrepreneurs, and the creation of numerous employment opportunities”.

The research, conducted for the purpose of the report between July and December, sheds light on the intricate production processes and the diverse experiences of stakeholders involved in Chikankari. “The report underscores the critical role played by artists, artisans, machine experts, and other stakeholders in contributing to the success and growth of Chikankari,” said Prof. Rai.

He recommended registering artifacts and handicraft associated with Chikankari under a federation that empowers artisans and facilitates their unified representation before the government. This would also reduce information asymmetry among different groups of artisans and organisations.

Prof. Rai emphasised the comprehensive involvement of various stakeholders, acknowledging their pivotal role in the Chikankari ecosystem. He stressed the need for holistic recognition of their efforts, citing their dedication as instrumental in the remarkable surge in income and employment opportunities within the district.

Regarding Information Education and Communication (IEC) strategies, Prof Rai emphasised the success achieved through similar approaches in the Swachh Bharat Mission. He proposed a similar tailored framework specifically for Chikankari, aiming to disseminate information about its intricacies to a wider populace.

The Lucknow administration praised the IIM for its exceptional efforts, acknowledging the extensive research’s substantial contribution in illuminating often overlooked nuances within the Chikankari sector. Lucknow DM Suryapal Gangwar commended the comprehensive nature of the report, emphasizing its role in uncovering complexities often missed.

