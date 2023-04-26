IITK establishes APPROACH cell to promote art, culture and heritage

How about engaging yourself in music baithaks, art-appreciation workshops, heritage tours and a lot more at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. To promote art, culture and heritage, IITK has established a new cell “APPROACH” (Cell for Appreciation and Promotion of Art Culture and Heritage) under the office of dean of students’ affairs. To promote art, culture and heritage, IITK has established a new cell “APPROACH” (Cell for Appreciation and Promotion of Art Culture and Heritage) under the office of dean of students’ affairs. (Sourced pic)

An introductory Certificate Course on Art Appreciation – Hindustani Classical Music has been launched by the cell with the objective to familiarise the basics of Hindustani Classical Music to the interested participants.

All IITK students, staff and faculty members, all the kids (above 16 years of age) of IITK campus residents and selected school children from Kanpur city are eligible to join this two-month course that will run from May 15 to July 14.

Dr Devanand Pathak will spearhead the course, which can be joined by paying a nominal fee for IITK residents as well as outside participants, the institute said in a press release.

The primary objective of the cell is to undertake activities that promote holistic development of students as well as the campus community. The cell has initiated associate membership for all who are willing to be a part of the endeavour.

The committee, comprising IIT Kanpur faculty, staff, students, and representatives of the campus community, will ideate, operate and manage the activities of the cell. Several programmes are being planned, which will be rolled out in the coming semesters as well as summer and winter holidays.

“Cultivating respect and admiration for our collective heritage, art, culture, and inheritance is at the core of APPROACH’s mission. Through diverse group activities in music, art, and heritage, we aim to provide participants with exposure and engagement that fosters deeper appreciation. We envision to bolster the synergy between creativity, art, and academic achievements,” says Prof Sameer Khandekar, coordinator of the cell.

He said, “The programmes that are being planned include music baithaks/lec-dems/art-appreciation workshops, heritage tours for students to Kanpur city and adjoining areas, art exhibitions/music/art lessons, demonstrations/workshops by local artisans, and informal and formal art and culture appreciation sessions/talks, etc.”

For a country that values multi-faceted creativity as a crucial component of success, the APPROACH Cell at IIT Kanpur is invested in nurturing creative talents and providing the right ambience for their promotion and development.

The course will offer a comprehensive understanding of the nuances of Hindustani Classical Music and will prepare the learners for the next step. All the participants will be given certificates of completion by the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), IIT Kanpur.