lucknow news

IIT Kanpur launches course on quantitative finance and risk mgmt

The executive-friendly format offers a flexible approach for professionals to complete the degree anywhere between 1 and 3 years
The course will guide all the professionals who work in finance or economic sector to get better equipped with the ongoing and impending changes (HT file)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 10:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) has curated an updated course in quantitative finance and risk management. This course will guide all the professionals who work in finance or economic sector to get better equipped with the ongoing and impending changes.

The executive-friendly format offers a flexible approach for professionals to complete the degree anywhere between 1 and 3 years, says a press release issued by the institute. The degree is inclusive of IIT Kanpur campus visit, mentorship and career support.

Professionals signing up for the degree now will be able to shape the new arch for their organisations undergoing modern finance revolution.

“They will gain multi-fold expertise required to shape and build the economic future of the country. The last application window for the degree is open till June 3, 2022,” an official said. Interested candidates can visit the program page https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/ to know more and apply.

