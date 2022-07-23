IIT-BHU, DRL-DRDO to work jointly on medical, technical needs of security forces
IIT-BHU director prof Pramod Kumar Jain said the institute in association with the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL-DRDO), Tezpur Assam will work together in solving the unmet technical and medical needs of the security forces.
The IIT-BHU, Varanasi had signed an MoU with Defence Research Laboratory (DRL-DRDO), Tezpur Assam on Friday to foster the rate (speed) of drug discovery and development projects for military veterans to strengthen the defence front of India
Prof Jain and DV Kamboj, director, DRL, Tezpur had signed the MoU.
“This MoU will give a much-needed platform to work together to solve the unmet technical and medical needs of the security forces in the field, cross-pollination of ideas to nurture new technologies and their adoption and dissemination for wider benefits of security forces at large,” Jain said.
He further said, “One of the key components is continuous education of security officers to keep them abreast of the latest in research and technologies relevant to the security needs.”
As per the pact, DRL-DRDO will provide advanced and unique research facilities that will enable the faculty and scholars of IIT-BHU to conduct cutting-edge research in the area of drug development and transform it into a centre of excellence. DRDO scientists and engineers will work with the academic research faculty and scholars in addressing the different scientific problems to find innovative solutions.
Faculty members and researchers in various engineering and science departments of IIT-BHU will participate in the research programme/projects under the MoU.
The institute will provide cooperation and consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development.
“The partnership between DRL-DRDO and IIT-BHU will significantly boost the efforts towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management, indigenization and achieving self-reliance,” Jain added.
-
Pune railway police arrest three for raping minor girl in Jhelum Express
The Pune railway police on Saturday said that they have arrested three persons, including railway pantry staffers, in connection with the alleged rape of a minor orphan girl in Jhelum Express on July 19. According to the police, the 14-year-old orphan girl mistakenly boarded an air-conditioned coach of Jhelum Express at Bhopal on July 19. The victim deboarded at Bhusawal junction. The accused were handed over to the Bhopal railway police for further investigation.
-
High-rise building consumers may take individual power connections: UPPCL chief
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj on Saturday said power consumers in high-rise buildings were free to switch from single-point power connection to multi-point by individually applying for a power connection for their flats. “The payment for the generator power will be made to the concerning residential welfare society,” Devraj said.
-
Two women arrested over viral video of thrashing man outside pub in Lucknow
Two women were arrested on Saturday after a video of the duo creating ruckus and thrashing a man outside a pub in Summit Building in the state capital on Friday went viral on social media, police said. Deputy commissioner of police east Prachi Singh said police took suo moto cognizance of the video and lodged an FIR against the duo for causing nuisance and further investigation was on.
-
NAAC team suggests LU to invest more on research work
The peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council completed its three-day intensive evaluation of the Lucknow University on Saturday and recommended the varsity to focus more on research work. The third day began with the NAAC team's visit to the university's Cooperative Society and Cooperative Lending Library. The team proceeded to the administrative building where they prepared their report. In the report, the team is said to have made their recommendations to the university.
-
Adjust the candidate denied admission for ‘late’ payment of fees: HC to IIML
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) to create a supernumerary seat for a candidate who was denied admission to the prestigious institute due to late payment of fees, which according to the court, was not the fault of the candidate. The court said this cannot be the reason for rejecting the admission of a Scheduled Caste student, Vineet Pateer, in the post graduate programme of agri business management course that the deposit was made late.
