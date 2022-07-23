IIT-BHU, DRL-DRDO to work jointly on medical, technical needs of security forces

IIT-BHU director prof Pramod Kumar Jain said the institute in association with the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL-DRDO), Tezpur Assam will work together in solving the unmet technical and medical needs of the security forces.

The IIT-BHU, Varanasi had signed an MoU with Defence Research Laboratory (DRL-DRDO), Tezpur Assam on Friday to foster the rate (speed) of drug discovery and development projects for military veterans to strengthen the defence front of India

Prof Jain and DV Kamboj, director, DRL, Tezpur had signed the MoU.

“This MoU will give a much-needed platform to work together to solve the unmet technical and medical needs of the security forces in the field, cross-pollination of ideas to nurture new technologies and their adoption and dissemination for wider benefits of security forces at large,” Jain said.

He further said, “One of the key components is continuous education of security officers to keep them abreast of the latest in research and technologies relevant to the security needs.”

As per the pact, DRL-DRDO will provide advanced and unique research facilities that will enable the faculty and scholars of IIT-BHU to conduct cutting-edge research in the area of drug development and transform it into a centre of excellence. DRDO scientists and engineers will work with the academic research faculty and scholars in addressing the different scientific problems to find innovative solutions.

Faculty members and researchers in various engineering and science departments of IIT-BHU will participate in the research programme/projects under the MoU.

The institute will provide cooperation and consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development.

“The partnership between DRL-DRDO and IIT-BHU will significantly boost the efforts towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management, indigenization and achieving self-reliance,” Jain added.