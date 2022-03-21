Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / IIT-BHU nominated as expert for heritage sites by Central govt
lucknow news

IIT-BHU nominated as expert for heritage sites by Central govt

IIT-BHU will provide consultancy for restoration and conservation of sites of historical values and also for those which will be identified in future
IIT-BHU will also help in the framing of heritage by-laws of centrally protected monuments and protected areas. (File photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 10:23 PM IST
ByHT correspondent, Varanasi

The department of architecture, planning and design of IIT-BHU has been nominated as one of the experts under the expert heritage body by the national monuments authority under the Union ministry of culture.

IIT-BHU director, Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, said that the department has been entrusted for the purpose of heritage consultations in the eastern, central and northern regions of the country.

Jain further informed that various heritage sites in the region covered by IIT-BHU include ancient cities of Ayodhya and Kashi. Other sites include, Sarnath (located near Varanasi and famous for its excavations from the Buddhist period and also houses the original sculpture of four lions built by King Ashoka, which is the national emblem of India); Sanchi Stupa (Madhya Pradesh), archaeological sites of Nalanda Mahavihara (Bihar), Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri, Imambara, a few buildings of Lucknow and many more.

Prof Jain said that IIT-BHU shall provide consultancy for the restoration and conservation of these sites of historical values and also for those which shall be identified in the future.

RELATED STORIES

It will also help in the framing of heritage by-laws of centrally protected monuments and protected areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP