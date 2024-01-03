IIT-BHU student sexual assault case:Cong activists stage demo near Mini PMO, demand ‘bulldozer action’

Congress workers on Tuesday staged a massive demonstration near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Parliamentary office, also referred to as “Mini PMO”, here demanding that the government must take ‘bulldozer action’ on the houses of the three men accused of sexually assaulting a student of IIT-BHU on November 2. Led by the party’s city unit president Raghavendra Chaubey and district unit president Rajeshwar Singh Patel, the party activists first gathered at Gurudham Intersection (HT)

Led by the party’s city unit president Raghavendra Chaubey and district unit president Rajeshwar Singh Patel, the party activists first gathered at Gurudham Intersection. Chaubey said the workers were able to reach near the Mini PMO despite police using force to stop them.

Holding placards and shouting slogans, they staged a demonstration and submitted a letter with the list of their three demands to a police officer.

Chaubey said apart from demanding that bulldozers should be used to demolish the houses of the rape accused, the party activists also wanted that the case registered against Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai for stating that the accused were linked to the ruling party, be withdrawn. Withdrawal of a case against students who had staged a dharna to demand justice for the survivor was their third demand.

The BJP, meanwhile, maintained that the three men had no association with the party at present.