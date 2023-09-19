IIT-Roorkee team, govt officials conduct survey for stormwater drainage plan in Lucknow

: A team from IIT-Roorkee along with officials of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and four other government agencies on Tuesday carried out a survey of several areas of the city as part of the process to prepare an integrated stormwater drainage plan for the state capital, officials said.

A waterlogged street after the rain on September 11 in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta)

The IIT will now get help from the LDA, LMC, irrigation, public works and Rajkiya Nirman Nigam officials in preparing the plan to rid Lucknow of waterlogging during monsoon, they added.

The IIT team was comprised of Prof Zulfikar Ahmad and former professor of the institute MK Mittal.

According to the LDA, the team surveyed gate number one of the Lucknow High Court, Kisan Bazar, Husadiya Crossing, Janeshwar Misra Park Road, G-20 Road and Barrel Number One of Gomti Nagar and came across several anomalies.

The team pointed out encroachments on drains and illegal ramps outside houses that blocked the flow of drain water and other illegal constructions.

According to LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi, the IIT team has sought a list of all drains releasing water into the Gomti from the Irrigation department.

It has also asked other departments concerned of the state government to provide a report on the city’s existing drainage system.

